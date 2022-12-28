The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta Street SE in Marietta, will have the opening of the “Wayfinding” Exhibition on Jan. 7.
“Wayfinding: The Synthesis of Poetic and Visual Language,” a solo painting and poetry exhibition by Irish painter Michael Heffernan, will be on view at the Museum through March 12. The exhibition, a body of work created through the pandemic years that explores the relationship between mark making and poetic language, will pair abstract and contemporary landscape paintings with accompanying poetry, written by Heffernan, for an immersive experience that connects and moves.
Heffernan was born in Dublin, Ireland. He received a scholarship to the National College of Art and Design to study painting. After his foundation year, he entered the school of design, and graduated 1974. Upon graduation, he won a national design scholarship award to attend graduate school for an MA in Industrial Design at Birmingham Polytechnic, England.
Today, he works from his studio at the Artisan Resource Center in Marietta. His works include abstract and contemporary landscape paintings, working in oil and mixed media. He has exhibited in several juried group exhibits, and galleries in the Southeastern U.S.; Dublin, Ireland; and the UK.
The Opening Night Reception will start at 6 p.m. Admission is free to members or $10 for guests. Admission is sold at the door. Light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be available.
