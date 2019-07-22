Waterloo Sunset, located inside The Battery, 900 Battery Avenue, Suite 1010 in the Cumberland area, will have an in-store signing Wednesday at 5 p.m. with Mac Powell.
Powell is the former lead singer of Grammy-winning, multi-platinum selling band - Third Day. His new band is Mac Powell and the Family Reunion.
The signing will take place a few days before Powell performs songs from his new album, "Back Again," on the Grand Ole Opry. The new album will also be sold at the event.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/waterloosunsetsmyrna.
