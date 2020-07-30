Due to Cobb County Schools delaying the start of the school year, the Cobb County aquatic facilities will extend some summer hour offerings at South Cobb Aquatic Center and the outdoor facilities, Seven Springs Water Park and Sewell Park Pool.
The South Cobb Aquatic Center will continue to offer Open Swim times daily until Sept. 6.
Hours are:
- Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Capacity is 25 people.
- Monday to Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. Capacity is 50 people.
- Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Capacity is 50 people for each session.
The Seven Springs Waterpark will continue to be open daily through Aug. 14 from 1 to 5 p.m., and weekends only beginning Aug. 15 through Sept. 7 from 1 to 5 p.m.
The Sewell Park Pool will remain open daily through Aug. 14, and weekends only beginning Aug. 15. Pool capacity is 50 people per session.
Hours are:
- Monday to Friday from Aug. 3-14 will be 1 to 4 p.m.
- Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7 will have Session I from 1 to 3 p.m. and Session II from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The facility will be closed between the sessions to clean and sanitize. Admission will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. A maximum of 50 people per session will be allowed into the facility. No groups larger than 6 will be allowed.
Patrons can bring their own chairs. Umbrellas will be provided for shade but will be placed for social distancing.
