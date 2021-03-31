Layla Esmaili, a dedicated single mother of three children, thought she was closing on her new home made possible by Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta and the Cobb Catholic Habitat Coalition in Austell.
When she and her children arrived at their recently finished Austell home on March 30, Layla was met by former Falcon and NFL star Warrick Dunn.
Dunn, Habitat leaders and sponsors surprised the family with a $5,000 down-payment assistance check from Warrick Dunn Charities and $10,000 worth of furnishings from Aaron’s Inc.
The 189th home celebration nationwide by Warrick Dunn Charities, the former NFL star’s non-profit organization, identifies single parents across the country and helps them achieve their goal of first-time homeownership as part of its “Homes for the Holidays” program. In addition to Aaron’s, all of the finishing touches, a fully stocked refrigerator and pantry was made possible thanks to support from Ryan Jumonville.
Layla works as a caregiver at Comfort Community Center in Marietta. Her desire to become a homeowner is largely driven by giving a better life to her children, ranging in age from five- to 16-years old. They currently sleep on mattresses on the floor of a run-down apartment in a community riddled with crime, preventing the kids from playing outside.
Layla is confident their new home will remove those shackles and allow her family to thrive like never before.
The home also carries unique milestones. It is the first two-story home for sponsor, Cobb County Catholic Habitat Coalition, as well as their 45th home build in their 29 years partnering with Habitat.
The new home design and architectural plans were donated to Habitat by Marietta-based Caldwell-Cline Architects and Designers and Bercher Homes. The home designs came out of a community project by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce Leadership Cobb Class of 2018.
The Cobb Catholic Habitat Coalition consists of a collective of area churches partnering together to help their communities. The 2020-2021 Coalition partners include Holy Family Catholic Church, Catholic Church of St. Ann, Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Joseph Catholic Church and The Catholic Church of the Transfiguration.
