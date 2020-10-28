Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta homeowner Lynette received the surprise of a lifetime Oct. 27 when she arrived at her recently completed home on Bowdon Street in Austell.
The single mother thought she was meeting Habitat staff to do final paperwork. Instead, she was greeted by former NFL star and Atlanta Falcon Warrick Dunn who informed her she was the recipient of his “Home for the Holidays” program.
Lynette and her son received a $5,000 down-payment assistance check from Warrick Dunn Charities and $10,000 worth of furnishings from Aaron’s Inc.
This was the 184th home celebration nationwide by Warrick Dunn Charities, a non-profit organization that provides a hand up to single parents across the country and helps them achieve their goal of first-time homeownership. In addition to Aaron’s, all of the finishing touches, groceries, and down-payment assistance were made possible thanks to the generous support from the American Opportunity Foundation.
Lynette is a mom to a 7-year-old son, Tavion, who is diagnosed with Autism and ADHD. Given his behavioral challenges, Lynette’s dream was to have a stable home to call their own and build a foundation for the future.
Her dedication to the community is so strong that when the dentist at her practice unexpectedly died, she worked for two and a half weeks without pay to transfer all the patients to new practices. This selfless act led directly to her current job as a dental assistant, surrounded by coworkers who were ready and willing to help her complete her sweat equity hours to earn her new home.
The home was sponsored by the Cobb Interfaith Habitat Coalition who recently dedicated it as their 20th annual build.
The build kicked off Aug. 11 in Austell and, in spite of the COVID impacts, is the first home to be built for the Habitat 2020 season. The build was completed using no volunteers and was exclusively built by skilled workers who work with the affiliate on a part-time basis.
For more information, visit www.habitatnwma.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.