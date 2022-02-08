Do you know a dancer or cheerleader who dreams of performing on the field and giving back in the community?

The Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders are looking for their 2022 squad. Registration is open until April 4 at 11:59 p.m. Auditions will be held April through May.

To register, visit atlantafalcons.com/cheerleaders.

