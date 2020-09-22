Walton High School student Isha Uppalapati is debuting her new book, "Her Toolbox: Learning to be a Female Leader with Advice from Women in Power," with a meet and greet on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Red Hare Brewing Company, 1998 Delk Industrial Blvd SE in Marietta.
Uppalapati, founder of the nonprofit A Girl's Frontier, wrote her book to create a collection of lessons to reach girls like herself whose very futures could be shaped by capturing the wisdom of the lessons learned from women who came before them.
She interviewed seven successful female executives for their tips on smashing the glass ceiling. Through their experiences, advice and anecdotes, the book provides young women with a blueprint for overcoming obstacles, prioritizing personal development and making their way in the world.
RSVP on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/359529071891951 or email contactus@agirlsfrontier.com.
There will also be a global ask-the-experts Q&A with leaders featured in the book via Zoom on International Day of the Girl on Oct. 11 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Register on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/2014152125381567.
Uppalapati's book is available at https://www.amazon.com/Her-Toolbox-Learning-Female-Leader/dp/1663206805.
