The Walton Marching Raider Band will have their biannual recycling event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Walton High School, 1590 Bill Murdock Road in Marietta.
Accepted items are paint - no chemicals, aluminum, electronics, home appliances, metal furniture, yard accessories, car batteries, car parts and wiring.
Cost is $10 donation per car plus disposal fees.
For more information, visit www.waltonband.org or email fundraising@waltonband.org.
