The West Cobb Senior Center will have Walk West Cobb: Allatoona Creek Park on Sept. 22 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Participants can explore the trails at Allatoona Creek Park, 5690 Old Stilesboro Road in Acworth.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.