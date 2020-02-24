Walk MS: Marietta 2020 will be April 11 in Glover Park on Marietta Square.
Walk MS: Marietta, open to all ages, is an opportunity for people living with MS and those who care about them to connect, join together and be inspired.
Since 1988, hundreds of thousands of people have taken part in Walk MS events across the country, raising critical funds and awareness for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain and between the brain and body. Advances in research and treatment are leading to better understanding and moving closer to a world free of MS.
To register to walk or to make a donation, visit www.walkMS.org or the Walk MS: Marietta 2020 page at http://bit.ly/3a3H77Y.
The site opens at 7 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m. One-mile and three-mile fully accessible routes are available
For more information about multiple sclerosis and the National MS Society, visit www.nationalMSsociety.org or http://bit.ly/2SIrUlI.
