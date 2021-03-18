The Georgia Symphony Orchestra announced that W.D. Little Mortgage Corporation has come forward as a Conductor’s Circle sponsor of its Virtual to Center Stage statewide talent competition.
Founded in Marietta in 1983, W.D. Little is an award-winning brokerage firm serving Georgia and the Southeast with a long history of community engagement. It’s founder, William D. Little, was well known as a philanthropist and community leader.
Mary Ansley Meaders Southerland, Little’s great niece and the firm’s current president, embraces that same philosophy. Born and raised in Marietta, Southerland is also passionate about supporting the local community. She has served on the boards of dozens of charities and has received several volunteer of the year awards.
W.D. Little’s sponsorship of the Symphony’s talent competition will benefit the Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra program, including the GYSO scholarship fund, which provides music education opportunities to students with financial needs. GYSO, which began in 2007, is the largest youth orchestra in the Southeast and one of the top 10 in the nation. It currently is operating a limited, strings-only program due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The talent competition is designed to provide public recognition to undiscovered amateur to professional dancers, instrumentalists or vocalists, ages eight and up, in any musical style. Contestants may enter by submitting a three-minute video to the GSO by March 25.
In addition to a performance opportunity with the GSO during the 2021-2022 season, the winner will receive a prize package valued at nearly $1,200, which includes hotel accommodations and gift certificates for selected local restaurants and attractions. The final winner will be announced on June 18 and the performance date will be scheduled after the winner has been notified. The competition is open to Georgia residents only.
For more information, visit talent.georgiasymphony.org.
