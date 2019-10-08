The Marietta Tree Keepers is seeking volunteers to help maintain Hill Pocket Park, 144 Lemon Street in Marietta, on Saturday.
Sign-in and refreshments will be at 8:30 a.m. and the maintenance will be from 9 to 11 a.m. All ages are welcome to the family-friendly event.
Participants should dress for outdoor weather. Tools will be provided although volunteers can bring their favorite outdoor gloves and tools if they like.
The site, located at the corner of Lemon and Waddell streets behind the Bank of America on Cherokee Street, was once a vacant lot that was transformed into a pocket park. It was dedicated to the memory of Willie Hill, deacon of Zion Baptist Church.
For more information, visit www.mariettaga.gov/committees/treekeepers or call 770-424-4664.
