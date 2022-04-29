Cobb PARKS is planning four Fishing Rodeos for the summer and needs volunteers to assist and teach fishing basics like how to bait a hook, cast and remove a fish from a hook.

Dates and locations are:

  • July 9 at Hyde Farm, 721 Hyde Road in Marietta.
  • July 16 at Lost Mountain Park, 4845 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs.
  • July 23 at Ebenezer Downs Park, 4057 Ebenezer Road in Marietta.
  • July 30 at Furr Family Park, 4570 Old Westside Road in Powder Springs.

Volunteers can contact Anne.Norton@cobbcounty.org or call 770-528-8819. For more information on the event, call John Purcell at 770-528-8825.

