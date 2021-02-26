The Friends of Price Park will have a privet pull Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Participants can bring family, friends, scouts, school, church, garden or book club groups. There will be plenty of area to spread out. Clearing this invasive shrub/tree will make room to view the amazing landscape and native plants in this 243-acre passive park in Kennesaw.
For more information, email friendsofpricepark@gmail.com.
