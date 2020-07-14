The deadline for the 2020 Census self-response phase was extended to Oct. 31.
If residents have not completed it yet, the Cobb libraries have Census kiosks open to help respond online to the 2020 Census. To check which libraries are open and hours of operation, visit cobbcat.org/libraryexpress.
The libraries will also have several fun Census events.
Beginning July 23, library staff will release a trivia form on its website and social media platforms on every third Thursday. Each form will be available for the duration of one month. Young adults ages 12-18 will have the opportunity to participate in three online trivia contests, with the chance of winning multiple prizes.
Contest drawings will be held on Aug. 20, Sept. 17 and Oct. 15. Prizes include Amazon gift cards funded by the Cobb County Complete Count Census Committee.
Library staff will share "My First Census" storytimes on facebook.com/cobbcountylibrary on Saturdays from Aug. 8 to Oct. 31 at 10 a.m.
To download and print a special edition coloring page and bookmark featuring Dewey the Cat celebrating "My First Census," visit cobbcat.org/census.
Library staff will host a Census "Wheel of Fortune" show Aug. 20, Sept. 17 and Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. During each taping, the host will spin the Census Wheel, while asking nine adult trivia questions.
Residents will then have the opportunity to submit their answers in the comment section on facebook.com/cobbcountylibrary. These videos will be released on Facebook every third Thursday, and random winners will be selected from the comment section.
There will be three winners selected, one per month. They will receive swag bags with Census gear.
For more information on the 2020 Census, visit cobbcat.org/census.
