Did you know the Cobb County Water System has a wildlife and rain garden?
The community project, located at the Cobb Water Quality Laboratory, 662 South Cobb Drive in Marietta, is an educational garden that showcases methods for stream bank stabilization, residential and commercial rain gardens, and habitat creation.
For more information, visit www.cobbstreams.org.
