The Veterans Benefits Administration Atlanta Regional Office will host an appointment only virtual Veterans Claim Clinic on Aug. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m.
The clinic will be staffed by Regional Office employees from Compensation ready to virtually assist veterans one-on-one with specific questions regarding their claims.
To schedule a virtual appointment, call 404-929-3100 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. now through Aug. 25. Veterans need to upload any documents for their appointments to www.va.gov no later than Aug. 25.
For more information, visit www.benefits.va.gov/atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.