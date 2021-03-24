For the Cobb County school system’s Spring Break, April 5–8, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park and the Cobb County Public Library System are partnering together to present “Spring Break Camp-In 2021."
The camp is a series of virtual children's programs. Daily programs, Monday–Thursday of that week, are presented by both park rangers and county
librarians. Topics for the “Camp-In” include soldier cooking, s'more making, keeping clean at camp and campfire singalongs. These programs will be in the form of pre-recorded video presentations, and can be accessed through each agency/organization’s Facebook page, and/or,
through their Youtube channels. Videos will premiere in these locations on the advertised date. All virtual programs are captioned and included descriptive audio.
