Dec. 1-11 will be the Sleighbells on the Square 5K Virtual Race, the 12Ks of Christmas Virtual Race and the Super Sleighbells (5K & 12K) Virtual Race.
This year, more than ever before, students and families in the community need help navigating devastating financial situations.
The Cobb County Bar’s Children’s Emergency Fund works to meet these needs and Sleighbells is the primary fundraiser for the Children’s Emergency Fund. The Fund provides emergency grants to Cobb County households facing financial emergencies or crises. The fund provides support for Cobb families in need in areas that are often not addressed by traditional charities, assisting with utility bills, clothing, medicine, housing, to help local families get back on track.
Participants can run/walk on the course of their choice or treadmill, all at one time or in segments. Participants will enter Finish time and upload a screenshot of the result page from their timing app or a photo of their GPS watch that shows the time and distance completed.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/2IWpzSD. Registration includes a long sleeve technical shirt, 5K and 12K T-shirts will be different. Participants will receive the T-shirt for the race registered for. Those registering for the Super Sleighbells Package will receive both the Sleighbells on the Square 5K and 12Ks of Christmas long-sleeve technical T-shirts.
For more information, visit http://www.cobbcountybar.org/.
