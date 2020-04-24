The Glover Park Concert Series has moved the April 24 concert to a later date in the series.
However, there will be a virtual mini-concert tonight at 8 p.m. featuring the Grapevine Band at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zw8V72wMPtg&feature=youtu.be.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/GloverParkConcertSeries.
