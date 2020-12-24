Dana M. Austin, a long-time Cobb County resident, author, registered nurse and a certified tea consultant, has been connecting people and celebrating unforgettable moments by hosting virtual Tea Parties for all of 2020.
Austin, who has hosted over 15 virtual Tea Parties in 2020, will have a free virtual Holiday Tea Party on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Her book, Tea With Strings Vignettes, soared to the top of Amazon.com‘s Business and Etiquette category because virtual connections are the new way and manner people are connecting online. Her approach to networking brings the old traditions and customs with the new wave of communicating and creating relationships. The book also talks about the history of drinking tea to build relationships in various parts of the world.
To register for the event, visit bit.ly/38yKkgv.
