Wednesday is Harriet Tubman Day and will feature a virtual program being put on by the Harriet Tubman Learning Center, a Powder Springs-based non-profit.
The meeting will be 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. The meeting ID is 9888218686.
The online event will feature keynote speaker Pauline Copes-Johnson, the great-great grandniece of Tubman and her oldest living descendant. Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman will also take part along with several others, including two members of Congress: U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, D-Connecticut.
The non-profit Harriet Tubman Learning Center was established in February 2015 by president and founder Rita Daniels, great-great-great grandniece of Tubman, along with board member Geraldine Copes-Daniels..
For more information about the Harriet Tubman Learning Center, visit https://www.harriettubmanlearningcenter.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.