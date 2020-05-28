The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, is having community-wide watch parties broadcast straight into living rooms on Friday and Saturday nights.
Friday at 8 p.m. will be Double Feature Friday with the classic 1947 John Wayne western "Angel and the Badman" and the campy 1962 film "The Brain That Wouldn't Die."
Participants can watch on the Strand's Twitch channel at https://www.twitch.tv/strandmarietta?mc_cid=5b4cc271c1&mc_eid=3f7f212601 or their YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/earlreece/featured.
Saturday at 8 p.m. will be a second showing of Living Room Sessions: The 1919 Ziegfeld Follies. The concert is a throwback to the jazzy vaudeville entertainment of New York that paved the way for Broadway of today. The Ziegfeld Follies were a long-running yearly series of theatrical revues that combined vaudeville with the popular music of the time and the 1919 Follies stands out as one of the best.
Participants can watch on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/strandmarietta?mc_cid=5b4cc271c1&mc_eid=3f7f212601, the Strand's Twitch or Youtube channels.
Movie night and the concert are free, but participants can support The Strand by buying a virtual ticket or make a donation at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/friends-of-the-strand-inc/bridge-the-gap-for-the-strand.
For more information, visit strandmarietta.org.
