The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, is having community-wide watch parties broadcast straight into living rooms on Friday and Saturday nights.
Friday at 8 p.m. will be Double Feature Friday with Vincent Price's take on Richard Matheson's "I Am Legend" story in the 1964 "The Last Man On Earth," followed by the 1936 campy cult classic "Reefer Madness."
Participants can watch on the Strand's Twitch channel at https://www.twitch.tv/strandmarietta?mc_cid=5b4cc271c1&mc_eid=3f7f212601 or their YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/earlreece/featured.
Saturday at 8 p.m. will be Living Room Sessions: An Evening with Quadratum, a virtual concert of classical and early music performed by members of Quadratum, The Strand's choir-in-residence.
Quadratum is an auditioned ensemble of children and adults focused on the advancement of music through the study and performance of sacred, experimental and global musics. Quadratum is co-directed by Catherine Moulton, The Strand's Head of Education, and Brian Parks.
Participants can watch on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/strandmarietta?mc_cid=5b4cc271c1&mc_eid=3f7f212601, the Strand's Twitch or Youtube channels.
Movie night and the concert are free, but participants can support The Strand by buying a virtual ticket or make a donation at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/friends-of-the-strand-inc/bridge-the-gap-for-the-strand.
For more information, visit strandmarietta.org.
