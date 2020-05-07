The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, is having community-wide watch parties broadcast straight into living rooms on Friday and Saturday nights.
Friday at 8 p.m. will be Double Feature Friday with the original 1937 "A Star Is Born" featuring Janet Gaynor and Fredric March, produced by David O. Selznick just two years before his Academy Award win for Gone With The Wind. The second film is the 1925 original creature-feature "The Lost World," which is one of the first films to use the stop-motion special effects that would later become famous in the 1933 film "King Kong."
Participants can watch on the Strand's Twitch channel at https://www.twitch.tv/strandmarietta?mc_cid=5b4cc271c1&mc_eid=3f7f212601 or their YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/earlreece/featured.
Saturday at 8 p.m. will be Living Room Sessions: Celtic Folk, a virtual concert of favorite Irish folk songs performed by singers and musicians from their homes.
Participants can watch on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/strandmarietta?mc_cid=5b4cc271c1&mc_eid=3f7f212601, the Strand's Twitch or Youtube channels.
Movie night and the concert are free, but participants can support The Strand by buying a virtual ticket or make a donation at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/friends-of-the-strand-inc/bridge-the-gap-for-the-strand.
For more information, visit strandmarietta.org.
