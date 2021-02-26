The Austell Community Taskforce, the Powder Springs Community Taskforce and the Mableton Improvement Coalition will host a virtual forum regarding COVID-19 on March 4 at 7 p.m.
The forum will have health officials discussing the current status of COVID-19 in Cobb County as well as vaccination efforts and how to get the vaccine. There will also be a separate panel made up of school board members as well as parents discussing how the County Board of Education is handling the pandemic as it relates to students and educators.
Participants must register for the Zoom meeting by March 4 at noon at https://bit.ly/3qThm2Q. When registering, participants can send in a question for the panelists and those questions will be posed to the panelists by the moderators from the sponsoring organizations.
