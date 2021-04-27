The Senior Wellness Center in Marietta will have a virtual Boomer Trivia Challenge on May 5 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Seniors can test their knowledge of the cultural trends and history of the 60s, 70s and 80s during this event on Zoom. Seniors should create their Zoom account beforehand. A link will be sent to seniors two days before the challenge.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
