The North Cobb Regional Library will have a virtual book discussion with Veena Rao, author of the novel Purple Lotus, on Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
Purple Lotus describes a young woman’s journey to empowerment despite the challenges of family, societal pressure and domestic abuse. During the discussion, Rao will talk about her inspiration for the book and how the book connects to women of all cultures.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/2VCBOan.
For more information call Nichole at North Cobb Regional Library at 770-801-5320.
