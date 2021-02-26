The Middle School Virtual Book Club, hosted by Cobb County Public Library, meets the first Thursday of each month at 5 p.m.
This club focuses on the joy of reading instead of having each member read the same book. The challenge for the March 4 meeting is to read a book with a single-word title.
Each month, group members will pick a genre they would like to read before the next meeting. No registration required. Participants can fellow book lovers in the 6th to 8th grade at cobbcounty.org/library/events/middle-school-book-club-virtual.
