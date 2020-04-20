Scouts from across Georgia can share activities and campfire recipes during a virtual campout experience on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

The Atlanta Area Council, Boy Scouts of America Program Team, along with Scout Packs and Troops will host multiple activities and adventures through 7 p.m. with a live closing campfire. Some of the activities include Dutch Oven cooking, learning how to tie knots and bottle rocket launching.

The event will be broadcast live via Zoom and will also be available on the Atlanta Area Council, Boy Scouts of America’s Facebook Livestream at www.facebook.com/ATLBoyScouts.

To register for Zoom link, visit www.AtlantaBSA.org/BackyardCampout.

