Over 380 youth serving professionals participated in the first virtual Youth Protection Seminar, hosted by the Atlanta Area Council, Boy Scouts of America. The 7th Annual Youth Protection Seminar was held virtually on Oct. 8, where youth serving professionals learned together on how to protect the children they serve and to recommit to serve in a stronger, safer community for children. This is part of the continued effort to advocate on behalf of Atlanta’s youth by the Atlanta Area Council, Boy Scouts of America.
Prior to the seminar, the organization hosted an in-person VIP reception. Georgia’s First Lady Marty Kemp; Vic Reynolds, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation; and Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick were among the attendees who gathered to support protecting children in Georgia.
Reynolds is this year’s event chair and national education consultant Robert Jackson was the keynote speaker.
WellStar Health System, Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Cobb County Schools, Big Brothers Big Sisters, The YMCA, Joseph B. Whitehead Foundation, Georgia Center for Child Advocacy, Atlanta Police Foundation, Department of Juvenile Justice and The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta all partnered with the Atlanta Area Council, Boy Scouts of America for this event.
For more information, visit AtlantaBSA.org/YPSeminar.
