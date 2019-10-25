The Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will host a VIP reception on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. to commemorate the closing of its special exhibit, "Spalding: An American Sports Empire."
The exhibit, which ends on Nov. 2, showcases A. G. Spalding, his company and early American sports’ history.
Not only was Spalding the master of a sporting goods empire, he was also a professional athlete, sportsman and marketing genius. Spalding memorabilia on exhibit includes vintage baseball, football, golf, fishing, cycling, basketball history, uniforms and equipment. A highlight is Babe Ruth’s 1935 Boston Braves cap. Other items feature Cobb County’s own Atlanta Braves’ history, including a 1970 Braves uniform top, 1958 World Series bunting and Boston Red Stockings items.
In attendance Monday night will be Jeff Mann, the owner of this private collection.
The Museum will also celebrate on Monday night the opening of their newest exhibit, "The Man with the Camera: Photographs by Raymond T. Burford."
This exhibit highlights African American photographer Raymond T. Burford, known locally as “The Man with the Camera,” and the local black communities that he documented. For over 20 years, from the 1940s to early 1960s, Burford attended and documented important social events, family parties, school functions and community activities in the Marietta areas of Baptist Town, Liberia and Louisville among others.
Photographs include scenes at Marietta’s segregated school, the Lemon Street School, and looks inside the homes and lives of African Americans around town.
Cost for the VIP reception is free for Museum members and $10 non-members.
For more information, visit www.MariettaHistory.org.
