Atlanta-based charity fundraising platform Softgiving and the Pittsburgh Knights, a global esports team, have announced a partnership to create live-streamed charity events together.
The first event, the Wiz and Friends Charity Livestream, will take place on July 11. It will be hosted by multi-platinum recording artist Wiz Khalifa in his first-ever gaming live stream.
Khalifa is a strategic partner for the Knights and will be the featured personality at the center of these new philanthropic initiatives by the team. Additional charity stream events for 2020 will be announced.
Vinings resident and Softgiving vice president Matt Konigsmark says the July 11 event will benefit Rise Above the Disorder, which provides a universal mental healthcare system accessible to youth all over the world. Since 2017, RAD has covered the cost of mental health care for more than 35,000 people across 132 countries. All funds raised will support people of color in need of mental health care.
The live-streamed event will feature guests including music artists, professional athletes and gaming influencers, as well as members of Khalifa’s artist collective, Taylor Gang.
For a chance to play with Khalifa during the livestream, fans can donate at wizandfriends.com. Two winners will be chosen.
Softgiving, an Atlanta-based fintech company, creates innovative and convenient fundraising solutions for nonprofits and is the first charity streaming platform to have a 0% platform fee.
For more information, visit knights.gg/.
