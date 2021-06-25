The Vinings Mellow Mushroom, 2950 New Paces Ferry Road SE in Vinings, and Best Friends Animal Society will hold a pet adoption event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This summer, Mellow Mushroom is teaming up with The Lagunitas Brewing Company to support Best Friends Animal Society with special events. Proceeds will go to Best Friends Animal Society, which supports a network of shelter partners in Mellow Mushroom cities and across the country.
