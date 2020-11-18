Paces Properties' 2020 Vinings Jubilee Christmas Tree Lighting will be Dec. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 4300 Paces Ferry Road NW in Vinings.
This annual Vinings tradition is free and features both in-person and virtual options.
The Magnolias, a 1940s style caroling group, will be singing everyone’s favorite classics. Guests can expect a grand entrance from Singing Santa performing holiday tunes and spreading Christmas cheer from a safe distance. Smooth jazz hits will be played live and afterward a performance will be put on for the children by Piccadilly Puppets – complete with Santa’s elves and the famous Battle with the Mouse King from the Nutcracker.
Ornament decorating bags will be distributed for families to take home and decorate on their own.
This open-air event will be taking plenty of safety precautions including providing hand sanitizing stations, requiring masks for entry and encouraging social distancing. The event will also be streaming live on Facebook so families can attend virtually.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ViningsJubilee/ or https://www.instagram.com/explore/locations/241715656/vinings-jubilee/.
