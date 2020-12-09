Vinings Jubilee, 4300 Paces Ferry Road in Vinings, announced that they are continuing the weekly farmers market beginning Thursday.
The market will be weekly with the exception of Dec. 24 and 31 throughout the coming months. The market will take place from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. with several local vendors, including fresh produce, homemade baked goods and dips.
Some vendors include Alligator Pear Foods, Hometown Honey, My Daily Bread and Pure Bliss Organics.
For more information, visit http://www.viningsjubilee.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.