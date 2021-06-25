The Vinings Cumberland Rotary announced on June 23 the Citizens of the Year for 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.
The 2019-2020 award was not presented last year because all of the Club's meetings during the pandemic were conducted on Zoom and they wanted the presentation to be live.
Janet Dickerson was named the Vinings Cumberland Rotary Citizen of the Year for 2019-2020 and Mary Jo McCalley was named the Club's Citizen of the Year for 2020-2021.
Dickerson comes from a family of volunteers, with her father being a past president of the Vinings Village Civic Club and her mother one of the founders of the Vinings Village Club.
Dickerson has been in the Vinings Village Women’s Club, serving on their board for many years and as their president in 2009-2010. Recently, she served as the Ways and Means co-chair, in charge of fundraising. She designed a charm necklace to commemorate their 40th anniversary, worked with a jeweler to fabricate them, and sold them with the proceeds going to support the various VVWC charities. Each member who purchased a charm was invited to her home and presented with their charm. She is always willing to help make food and support the efforts of the VVWC.
McCalley, who passed away in October 2020, is the Club's first posthumous award. The award was accepted by her husband, Gray.
She was active in the Vinings Village Women’s Club serving on their board for many years and as their treasurer for 15 years. She participated in the coat drives and contributed gift cards annually for Christmas gifts to those in need. She was part of the VVWC's “We love Vinings” project a few years ago, which
supported Vinings businesses and raised revenue for the charitable arm of the VVWC.
