The Vineyard Cafe and Dinner Theatre, 21 West Park Square NE in Marietta, will have dinner and a show performances of Always a Bridesmaid.
Dates are Sept. 14, 7 p.m.; Sept. 15, 6 p.m.; Sept. 21, 7 p.m.; Sept. 22, 6 p.m.; Sept. 28, 7 p.m.; and Sept. 29, 6 p.m.
Tickets are $42, plus tax. Seating needs to be purchased at least 24 hours in advance.
For more information, call 678-581-3771 or visit www.vineyardcafe.com.
