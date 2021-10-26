Former U. S. Army Capt. Edward H. “Rusty” Hightower of Kennesaw will be the special guest speaker at the Save Acworth History Foundation Lecture Series on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at Acworth City Hall, 4415 Center Street in Acworth.
Admission is free.
Capt. Hightower is a 1966 graduate of the University of North Georgia where he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. During his deployment to Vietnam in 1969, now Capt. Hightower distinguished himself while taking control as commander after his battalion leaders were killed.
Despite being wounded, he maneuvered through enemy fire, inspiring his comrades by his courageous leadership, and evacuating the wounded and dead. His actions resulted in the saving of many lives of his fellow soldiers and allies. For his valor in battle, Capt. Hightower was awarded the Silver Star, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Bronze Star and Purple Heart, among other decorations.
In 2020, Capt. Hightower was inducted into the Georgia Military Veteran’s Hall of Fame. His framed photo is prominently displayed on the Heroes Wall of the Floyd Building in the State Capitol complex in Atlanta.
He also served in the Georgia State Defense Force, retiring as Chief of Staff in 2020 after 30 years of service. He was promoted to Brigadier General at retirement. In civilian life, he was a teacher and coach at Harrison High School in Kennesaw.
