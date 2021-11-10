111121_MDJ_Dateline_KiwanisVeteran.jpg

Pictured from left are Erik Thompson, president of Metro Marietta Kiwanis, and Bob Morgan.

 Special

Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club November programs are honoring veterans.

On Nov. 8, the club had their own Bob Morgan, CPA with Cerqueda Morgan & Collins, speak on the Vietnam War, issues leading up to the war, his experiences as a Army tank operator and Vietnam today.

