The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2681, 140 Powers Ferry Road in Marietta in conjunction with the Veteran's Administration will hold a vaccine clinic on June 26 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The clinic is available to anyone age 18. If there are individuals requiring their second Moderna shot, which must within 30 days of their first shot, they may receive their second dose. Those individuals must bring their vaccination card.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available.
For more information, call 770-977-2088.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.