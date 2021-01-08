The Cobb County Veterans Memorial is a project planned as a park adjacent to the Cobb Civic Center and Aquatics Center.
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Memorial Day 2021.
To support the project, visit facebook.com/Cobb-Veterans-Memorial-105295291302504/ and liking the project.
To donate to the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation Fund and help raise $1.5 million to start construction, visit https://bit.ly/3oulsgu. Residents can also hold fundraising events or make a corporate/foundation donation by emailing contact@cobbvmf.com.
