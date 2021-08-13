Veterans age 55 or older, can join other veterans each month for an informal get-together with coffee, doughnuts, camaraderie and special guest presentations.
Meetings are 10 a.m. each month at one of the centers below:
♦ Second Tuesdays at Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road, Smyrna.
♦ Second Wednesdays at Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street, Marietta.
♦ Third Wednesdays at Tim Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta.
♦ Fourth Thursdays at North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street, Acworth.
Participants can also visit the Cobb County Veteran Connections site for a list of activities at www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services/veteran-connection.
For more information, call Mike Nichols at 770-528-1448.
