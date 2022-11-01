Below is a list of Veterans Day events in Cobb County.
Nov. 5
Annual Give Thanks For Those Who Served Picnic
United Military Care will have its annual Give Thanks For Those Who Served Picnic on Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at East Cobb Park, 3322 Roswell Road in Marietta.
There will be free food, live music and kid’s activities.
For more information, visit unitedmilitarycare.org or call 770-973-0014.
Walk For The Brave is Nov. 5
Walk For The Brave will be Nov. 5 at 8 a.m. at Glover Park on Marietta Square. The event is designed to raise awareness about the challenges that veterans, first responders and front-line healthcare workers face in times of crisis and after their service. This also includes their families.
Participants can join an all-ages, all-level walk to raise awareness for veterans mental health and suicide prevention. There will be two walks — a 10K route to Kennesaw Mountain and back or a 1K route to the Marietta National Cemetery.
Tickets to walk are $22, which is how many veterans take their own life every day.
Cobb Thanks You For Your Service is a 501 (c) (3) whose mission is to help veterans and their families.
For more information, visit https://www.walkforthebrave.com/.
Nov. 6
A Tribute to Veterans
The Marietta Metro Rotary Club of Marietta will host a free Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 6 at the Earl Smith Strand Theatre in Marietta.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 7 p.m.
Special guest Alvin Townley, award winning author of the book, “Defiant,” will share remembrances of POWs in the Hanoi Hilton and introduce the screening of the documentary, “Jeremiah,” about U.S. Sen. Jeremiah Denton who was one of those prisoners. The celebration will also include patriotic music, the Missing Man observance and service anthems.
Donations will be accepted at the end of the program to fund Rotary community service projects for veterans and others in need in the community.
For more information, visit mariettametrorotary.org.
Nov. 7
70th Annual ARMAC Military Appreciation Luncheon
The Cobb Chamber of Commerce will have the 70th Annual ARMAC Military Appreciation Luncheon on Nov. 7 at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Two Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
The program will feature keynote speaker Gen. James C. McConville, 40th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army. In this position, Gen. McConville is the highest-ranking member of the Army appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The Joint Chiefs of Staff provide military advice to the U.S. President, the Defense Secretary, the Homeland Security Council and the National Security Council.
Highlights will also include a salute to fallen soldiers, recognition of military personnel and the presentation of the 2022 USO Patriot of the Year Award.
To register, visit https://web.cobbchamber.org/events/70thAnnual%20ARMAC%20Military%20Appreciation%20Luncheon-10686/details.
The Americana Festival
Kennesaw State University’s Bailey School of Music, a unit of the College of the Arts, will present the Americana Festival Nov. 7-11.
Four diverse concerts will focus on American composers and patriotic songs to celebrate Veterans Day. Veterans will receive free admission into the
Nov. 11 performance. Tickets may be purchased for each performance, or a weeklong pass may be purchased for $45 to attend all Festival concerts. The Americana Festival gives patrons and student musicians the chance to honor service members.
On Nov. 7, the Festival kicks off with Faculty Chamber Music featuring American composers, followed by the Brass Ensemble on Nov. 9. The students in Chorale, Treble Choir and Men’s Ensemble join forces on Nov. 10. On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the Wind Ensemble will pay tribute to the men and women who serve and have served the nation.
To buy tickets for the Americana Festival, visit MusicKSU.com. Individual tickets range from $5-$15 or buy a festival pass for $45 and attend all the concerts. For more information about Kennesaw State University’s College of the Arts, visit arts.kennesaw.edu.
Show support for veterans with a green light
Residents can participate in Operation Green Light and show support for veterans by changing a porch light or other light in their home to a green bulb and lighting it through Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
The Board of Commissioners has designated Cobb County as a Green Light for Veterans County and will light up several county buildings green from Nov. 7-13 joining Operation Green Light to shine the light on the needs of veterans in the community.
Nov. 9
Tim Lee Senior Center Veterans and First Responders Breakfast
Veterans and first responders are invited to drive over to the Tim Lee Senior Center for a morning treat at a Veterans and First Responders Breakfast, drive-thru style, on Nov. 9 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
The Center is located at 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta. Registration is required for this free event.
For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services.
Nov. 10
North Cobb Senior Center Veterans Day Salute
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have a Veterans Day Salute to honor those who have served the country on Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will conclude with a presentation on the Daffodil Program, designed to honor children who lost their lives in wartime. Daffodils will be planted following the program. The event is free for veterans and spouses only. Registration is required.
For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services.
Nov. 11
18th Annual Veterans Day Parade
The 18th Annual Veterans Day Parade and Celebration will be Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. on Marietta Square.
The events are presented by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta, City of Marietta and Aviation History & Technology Center.
The parade will be at 11 a.m. and run from Roswell Street Baptist Church through Marietta Square. The ceremony will be at noon on Marietta Square. The grand marshal and keynote speaker will be Capt. Kent “Tuna” Hepler, U.S. Navy.
Kennesaw Veterans Luncheon
The City of Kennesaw will honor the service of military members past and present with a complimentary lunch on Nov. 11 at noon at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.
All veterans and active-duty military are invited to attend. No identification will be required. A small program will include acknowledgments from Mayor Derek Easterling, a special guest speaker, a presentation of colors by the North Cobb-Harrison NJROTC Unit and the POW/MIA recognition ceremony by the North Cobb American Legion Post 304.
This year’s Veterans Day Luncheon is presented by the North Cobb Rotary Club. Lunch will be presented by Copeland’s of Kennesaw.
Curbside to-go meals will be available by registering at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTIxMzU4NzY.
No registration is required for attendance to the event at the Community Center.
For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
Acworth’s Veterans Day Ceremony
The City of Acworth will host a Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. to say thank you to those who have faithfully served their country, as well as those who are now serving.
For more information, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org.
Dedication ceremony for Mike and Judy Boyce
The Cobb County Public Library System will have the dedication of the Mike Boyce Military Collection and the Mike and Judy Boyce Study Room on Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. at the North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway NW in Kennesaw.
To RSVP, email Dinah.Bonesteel@cobbcounty.org or call 770-528-2324.
Nov. 12
41st Annual Georgia Veteran’s Day Parade
The 41st Annual Georgia Veteran’s Day Parade will be Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. The parade will take place at The Battery Atlanta.
For more information, visit https://www.georgiaveteransday.org/parade.
8th Annual Veterans Memorial 5K Run
The 8th Annual Veterans Memorial 5K Run with the American Legion Post 29 honors heroes — past, present and fallen.
The run begins at Marietta Square, 1 Cherokee Street in Marietta on Nov. 12 starting at 7:30 a.m. for runners, walkers and wheelchairs with the Tot Trot at 8:30 a.m. All funds raised assist local veterans and military families as well as supporting the Shepherds Men SHARE Initiative, the Georgia National Guard Family Support Foundation and Post 29 Service Officer.
For more information, visit https://www.active.com/marietta-ga/running/distance-running-races/8th-annual-veterans-memorial-5k-run-2022.
Nov. 30
Cobb Law Library to host talk on veterans issues
The Cobb County Law Library will have “Veterans Legal Issues” on Nov. 30 at 3 p.m. in the Law Library.
The Cobb County Law Library is located on the Fourth Floor of Cobb Superior Court, 70 Haynes Street in Marietta. It is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Registration is required for the free event, which will be given by professor Alexander Scherr, Director of the Veterans Legal Clinic at the University of Georgia School of Law. Space is limited for this seminar. To register, call the Law Library at 770-528-1884. Presentations are for general legal information only and do not constitute legal advice. No attorney-client relationship is established at this seminar.
