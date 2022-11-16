Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta celebrated the completion of Veterans Place Neighborhood in Douglasville on Nov. 14.
Veterans Place homeowners, sponsors and volunteers gathered under the neighborhood flag to honor the service of the homeowners and all who have served the country. A permanent plaque was installed under the flag and Chairman of the Board of Directors Rick Gieryn, Director of Development Christine Morris and Veterans Place volunteer and sponsor Frank Moran tied a large yellow ribbon to commemorate the completion of the neighborhood. Marilyn Clark, a U.S. Navy veteran and the third homeowner provided a blessing over the neighborhood.
Volunteers and sponsors recently completed the eighth and final home for U.S. Navy partially disabled Veteran Lisa Montgomery. The neighborhood broke ground in 2018, it was one of only two all-veteran communities in the country. Today, it is one of only three all-veteran communities in existence.
Veterans Place is located on four acres, on Military Way in Douglasville. Habitat purchased the land in 2016 from the Douglas County Housing Authority.
Four homes in Veterans Place were funded through a $600,000 Community HOME Investment Program Grant to the City of Douglasville, through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. Douglasville city leaders completed the three-year Georgia Initiative for Community Housing program which offers communities collaboration and technical assistance related to housing and community development to receive this funding.
“It has taken a battalion of sponsors, volunteers and leaders to bring these eight homes to fruition,” says Jessica Gill, CEO, Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta. “We are extraordinarily proud of not just the neighborhood, but the community we have built here that has allowed these heroes who have served our country to be neighbors, friends and raise their children together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.