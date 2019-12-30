Veterans, age 55 or older, can join other veterans each month for an informal get-together with coffee, doughnuts, comradery and special guest presentations.
The 10 a.m. meetings will be:
- Second Tuesday of the month at the Freeman Poole Senior, 4025 S. Hurt Road in Smyrna.
- Second Wednesday of the month at the Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.
- Third Wednesday of the month at the East Cobb Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
- Fourth Thursday of the month at the North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth.
On Jan. 21 at 10 a.m., the Senior Wellness Center will have "Navigating the VA Website." Participants can learn how to get a copy of their DD214, enroll in VA Health Care, set up "My HealtheVet" and set up "eBenefits." Registration is required. Space is limited.
For more information, call Mike Nichols at 770-528-1448.
