The Aviation History & Technology Center, 555 Perrin Road in Marietta, will have a free Veteran Appreciation Celebration on Nov. 7.
The celebration will begin at noon and the ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. There will be a variety show with special presentations by community organizations, historic military aircraft and vehicles on display, kids' activities and food and drink.
In order to protect the veterans and the community, COVID-19 precautions, including masks, are required.
For more information, visit www.AHTC360.org.
