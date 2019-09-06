It was a packed house at Tap and Six in Roswell recently as families from surrounding communities showed up to make utensil rolls and decorate lunch bags for Marietta-based MUST Ministries.
MUST Ministries is a non-profit, faith-based organization helping people in the community break the cycle of poverty and homelessness.
Some children also performed in a benefit concert for Klaasical Music, a non-profit organization in Roswell, which is bridging the gap between those who have musical instruments they no longer need and public school students who need instruments but can't afford them.
This is the fourth time Tap and Six owners Holli Hutson and David Craig have opened their doors early to host a Little Helpers kindness project.
William Cooke, 14, a student at Pope High School in Marietta donated his Yamaha guitar to Klaasical Music. The guitar will be donated to the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta.
