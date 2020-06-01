The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District announced that their recreation area campgrounds will be re-opening for visitors, starting June 1 at Allatoona Lake, Carters Lake, Lake Lanier, Okatibbe Lake and the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.
Visitors will also be able to begin placing campsite reservations on the Recreation.gov website or smartphone app beginning June 1..
Please note that only campgrounds utilizing the Recreation.gov website and smartphone app, and campgrounds with auto-fee machines, will be re-opening at the present time. Because there may be specific campgrounds not yet re-opening, USACE asks the public to monitor their local Facebook pages to track the status of desired campgrounds, or call the Project resource office.
All campsites will be 100% reservable with zero-day window. Gate attendants are prohibited from completing onsite transactions, so campers are encouraged to complete their reservations prior to arrival to expedite the check-in process.
For more information, contact the Mobile District at 251-690-2505, or any of its recreation sites at sam.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Recreation/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.