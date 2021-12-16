The Allatoona Lake Project Management Office announced today that they will accept unwanted, live Christmas trees for recycling from Dec. 26 to Jan. 8 at seven drop-off sites around the lake.
Artificial tress will not be accepted.
The drop-off locations include Allatoona Operations Project Management Office, Victoria Day-Use Parking Area, Gall's Day-Use Parking Area, Sweetwater Campground Overflow Parking Area, Payne Boat Ramp, Blockhouse 1 Fishing Jetty behind the convenience store and Bethany Bridge Fishing Jetty Parking Area.
All drop-off sites will be marked with signs and flagging tape.
All decorations – tinsel, lights, garland, bulbs, etc. – must be removed from the trees before dropping them off. Trees must be placed in the designated locations in the parking lots. Dumping of household trash at these sites is strictly prohibited.
Park Rangers and volunteers will place the trees in the lake to create fishing structures as part of the Allatoona Lake Fish Habitat Improvement Program. The program is a partnership between federal, state and local governments, as well as local organizations and businesses.
For more information, visit Keep Bartow Beautiful at www.bartowga.org or call 770-387-5167 or the Allatoona Lake Operations Project Management Office at 678-721-6700.
